Man jailed for assaulting East Union Township Police officer

May 19—SHEPPTON — A Sheppton man was charged by East Union Twp. police with assaulting a police officer at 11 W. Brandon St. on May 13.

Township Patrolman Christopher Dimmick charged Dennis J. Antonelli, 43, with one felony count of aggravated assault; one misdemeanor count each of resisting arrest, terroristic threats and simple assault; and a summary charge of harassment.

The charges were filed with Magisterial District Judge Anthony J. Kilker, Shenandoah, who scheduled a preliminary hearing for 10 a.m. Thursday.

Court documents show Dimmick said he was called to the police station at 9:10 p.m. and met with Tiffany Whitenight, who reported she was afraid of her boyfriend, Antonelli, who she said had been drinking all day.

Whitenight said Antonelli sent her text messages telling her to find a place to stay for the night and that her belongings would be in the yard if she came back, police said. Antonelli also sent a text saying if Whitenight brought someone to the home he didn't like, they would be shot.

Whitenight asked police to watch her as she collected her belongings, and Dimmick said he and Shenandoah police Patrolman Hugh Clinton made contact with Antonelli at the home, but he said he wouldn't allow anyone inside.

Asked if he could compromise and allow Whitenight to get some items so she could leave for the night, Antonelli said no and closed the door, police said.

Dimmick said he and Clinton escorted Whitenight to the door in a second effort. She spoke to Antonelli and was again told she was not allowed inside.

Dimmick said he told Antonelli it was not his decision, since the home is Whitenight's residence as well, at which time Antonelli allegedly said no again and shoved Dimmick backwards, causing him to lose his balance and almost fall down five stair steps.

After regaining his balance, Dimmick said he tried to place the man into custody, but Antonelli resisted as he yelled and pulled away, forcing the officer to use pepper spray.

Story continues

Dimmick said Antonelli continued to struggle so much that the officer's handgun magazines fell to the ground before Antonelli was taken into custody.

The officer said EMS was called to the police station to evaluate Antonelli, who subsequently refused medical treatment.

He was arraigned by on-call Magisterial District Judge James K. Reiley, Pottsville, and committed to Schuylkill County Prison, unable to post $20,000 straight cash bail.

