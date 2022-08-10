Man jailed, charged with setting July 13 fire in Schuylkill Haven

Aug. 10—SCHUYLKILL HAVEN — Schuylkill Haven police filed charges against a borough man, accusing him of setting a fire that gutted a empty home during the early morning hours of July 13.

Kyle A. Shultz, 40, of 10 W. Penn St., was arrested by Patrolman Gregory Meisner.

Shultz was charged with two felony counts of arson-danger of death or bodily injury; one felony count each of arson-intent to destroy an unoccupied building, reckless burning or exploding and risking a catastrophe; three felony counts of criminal mischief; seven misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering another person; two misdemeanor counts of criminal mischief; and one misdemeanor count of theft.

Shultz was arraigned Friday by Magisterial District Judge Andrew J. Serina, Orwigsburg, and committed to Schuylkill County Prison, unable to post $250,000 straight cash bail.

Meisner charged Shultz with setting a fire at an unoccupied home at 51 Grant St. around 12:50 a.m.

The fire gutted the single home and also caused heat and smoke damage to a home nearby at 55 Grant St., as well as to two vehicles.

Meisner said an investigation by fire officials and state police fire marshal Trooper John F. Burns of the Frackville station determined the fire originated on the sun porch of 51 Grant St.

During the investigation, security video was obtained from residences in the area that showed Shultz pull up on East Wilson Street, walk into the yard of 51 Grant St. and then take a lawn mower and put it into his vehicle, Meisner said.

A short time later, video shows somebody walking into the yard, and a flame could be seen being carried toward the sunroom.

Minutes later, there was a large flash from the fire and then a huge acceleration in intensity, Meisner said.

The officer said he interviewed Candice Colna, who had briefly dated Shultz. Colna is granddaughter of Vickie Breidegam, owner of 51 Grant St.

Colna said she left Shultz the day before the fire because he was abusive and threatening, according to Meisner.

He said that Colna was shown the video of the person entering the yard of the property prior to the house being engulfed in flames and identified Shultz, saying, "100%, that is him."

Three other witnesses also identified Shultz as the person entering the yard, lighting an unknown object and walking toward the porch.

Minutes later the porch can be seen engulfed in flames, Meisner said.

Shultz will have to answer to the charges at a preliminary hearing scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Sept. 20 before Serina in his Orwigsburg courtroom.

According to court papers, Shultz also has a preliminary hearing at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 13 before Serina in an unrelated case.

In that case, Shultz faces one felony count of disseminating sexual material involving a minor; and three misdemeanor counts each of disseminating intimate images and of selling obscene/sexual materials.