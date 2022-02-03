Man jailed on charges including DUI manslaughter after leaving fatal crash, FHP says

ST. LUCIE COUNTY — A 60-year-old man accused of fatally striking a pedestrian with a pickup and not stopping was arrested on charges including DUI manslaughter and leaving the scene of a crash involving death, according to records released Thursday.

Joseph Aridio Garcia, of the 700 block of 19th Place in Vero Beach, was arrested by the Florida Highway Patrol after the Jan. 30 crash, which occurred about 7:20 p.m. at U.S. 1 and St. Lucie Boulevard in northern St. Lucie County.

The FHP reported a silver Toyota Tacoma pickup headed north on U.S. 1 "at a high rate of speed" approaching St. Lucie Boulevard as a pedestrian made his way east across northbound U.S. 1.

Struck by the pickup’s front right, the pedestrian, whose name was not released, died at the scene.

Witnesses told investigators a silver or gray Toyota pickup hit the pedestrian and left.

Meanwhile, about 8:09 p.m. a silver Toyota Tacoma returned to the scene, and Garcia said he was driving. Garcia said he drank a single Bud Light, and investigators reported alcohol on his breath.

His blood alcohol content, measured later at Lawnwood Regional Medical Center & Heart Institute in Fort Pierce, was about 0.14, above the legal limit of 0.08.

Garcia said he was traveling home from a store when he felt/heard the crash. He waited until he got home to check the damage. After confirming the damage was “severe,” Garcia returned to the scene to report the damage to his insurance company.

One person said he was driving about 50 to 53 mph when a silver Toyota pickup went by at “‘such a high rate of speed that his entire vehicle shook,’” a report states.

That person said he heard a collision.

Garcia said he knew he hit something but thought it was debris put in the roadway by a person as a “practical joke.”

He returned to the scene to make sure no one else hit the debris and to report it to his insurance company.

Investigators reported Garcia’s vehicle had a lot of blood on the doors and damaged front fender area, which Garcia said he didn’t notice.

An attorney for Garcia wasn’t listed in St. Lucie County Clerk of Court records.

Garcia was held in the St. Lucie County Jail Thursday on $500,000 bond, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

