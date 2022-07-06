Man jailed after child found with bruising, bite mark, police say

Jul. 6—SOMERSET, Pa. — A Jennerstown man was jailed Saturday, accused of injuring a 5-year-old child who was taken to the hospital with bruising and a bite mark, authorities said.

Somerset Borough police charged Zachary Blu Eppley, 25, of the 100 block of Lucille Lane, with three counts of endangering the welfare of children and one count each of aggravated assault and obstruction of administration of law.

According to a complaint affidavit, police were called to an apartment in the 700 block of Deal Street at 1 a.m. Saturday for a welfare check.

Police found a woman and three children in the apartment with debris and garbage scattered on the floor.

Police found a 5-year-old boy in a bedroom bleeding from the lips, nose and face. The child had a large adult-size bite mark on his upper right bicep, bruising around the neck, a large contusion on his forehead and open sores on his body, the affidavit said.

The child was taken by EMS to UPMC Somerset.

The woman reportedly told police that Eppley is aggressive toward the child and had threatened to kill her if she told anyone of his actions, the affidavit said.

The woman alleged that Eppley had choked her and threatened her with a 9mm pistol. Police found the gun and it was confiscated.

She revealed bruising on her back and arms.

Police contacted Somerset County Children and Youth Services.

Police tracked Eppley to the Knights Inn Somerset and arrested him in the parking lot.

Eppley was arraigned by on-call District Judge Sandra Stevanus, of New Centerville, and sent to the Somerset County Jail after failing to post $50,000 bond.