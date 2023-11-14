Man jailed in connection with jewelry store theft

Nov. 14—A Chicago man is being held in the Boone County Jail after a Lebanon jewelry store heist and high-speed chase, authorities said.

A Kay Jewelers employee told a 911 dispatcher that a man stole jewelry and left the store at about 5:15 p.m. Saturday. The employee described the gold Toyota sedan in which the man left, and a Boone County Sheriff's deputy attempted to stop the car, according to a Lebanon Police Department news statement.

The driver, David Juarez, 34, wouldn't stop and led officers from several agencies on a chase at speeds of up to 115 miles per hour onto Interstate 65 and into Tippecanoe County.

Juarez struck a Thorntown Police vehicle on his way north and sped away, police said. The car suffered no major damage. And its driver, Thorntown Assistant Police Chief Derek Babcock, was unhurt and remained in the pursuit, TPD Chief Frank Clark said Monday.

Officers eventually boxed in Juarez's vehicle and brought him to a safe stop, authorities reported.

Officers asked Juarez why he kept gesturing to them with one hand out of his window during the chase, and Juarez said he was trying to tell them they weren't supposed to pursue him, police reported.

He was being held without bond in the Boone County Jail on Monday on preliminary charges of felony criminal mischief, theft, resisting law enforcement, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident, criminal recklessness, and operating without a license. He had not been formally charged as of Monday afternoon.