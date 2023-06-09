Man jailed in Cumberland County killing, second man sought speaks out on Facebook

A man sought on a murder warrant in a Cumberland County homicide in April was arrested Thursday evening, the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office announced.

Glenn Richard Tedder II, 35, was taken into custody during a joint operation with members of the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, Fayetteville Police Department and the State Bureau of Investigation, the Sheriff's Office said.

He is charged with first-degree murder in the April 16 shooting death of Timothy Shannon, 33, in the 3300 block of King Charles Road. Tedder II is also charged with three counts each of larceny of a motor vehicle, habitual larceny, possession of stolen goods and conspiracy.

The Sheriff's Office said Friday that two others are still being sought for questioning — Glenn Richard Tedder, 56, and Joshua David McQuage, 34, of Raeford. The relationship between the two Tedders was not confirmed by officials. The Fayetteville Police Department said Thursday that warrants have been issued for McQuage on three counts each of larceny of a motor vehicle, habitual larceny, possession of stolen goods and conspiracy.

The second Glenn Tedder speaks out

In a Facebook post on May 28 that the senior Glenn Tedder said he wrote for "proof and my safety," he stated he was "hereby using Facebook to give 'Cumberland County Sheriff's department' 'Legal Notice' to cease and desist putting me and or my company and or any of my employees or my company vehicles with the phone number for my company on social media."

He claimed he spoke for hours to authorities the night of the shooting, but that he declined a request to go to the Sheriff's Office for a gunshot-residue test because he had a job to finish in the morning so that he and his employees at Ace Home Improvements and Swings & Things Builders could get paid.

Tedder said he agreed to meet with an investigator the following day after finishing the job.

But, Tedder explains in the lengthy post, by the time he left law enforcement on the night of the killing, it was between 2 and 3 a.m. so he decided to sleep in his truck at his "main office" in Whiteville instead of driving all the way home to Chapel Hill.

That decision, however, interfered with his work plans and the interview with investigators, he said.

"The next morning My back was hurting me so bad from sleeping in that truck that I could not go to work. So I called the customer and employees and explain the situation and stayed in Whiteville resting that day," he wrote.

Tedder claimed he tried to call the investigator, but it went to voicemail and he didn't leave a message, according to the post.

Tedder continued, saying that "police" stopped him again on May 26 as he walked in the area of Hope Mills Road "because my company truck had been vandalized severely and was now inoperative." The vandalism he attributed to the Sheriff's Office releasing his name and company names.

"Everybody and their brother is threatening me on social media and that's why I am walking because they have vandalized my truck!" Tedder wrote.

He said he walked away from that contact.

"Therefore, stating everything that I have above please, for everybody who is on social media, please quit harassing me, threaten me, threatening my family or employees, hacking my company phone, tearing up my company vehicles, shooting up workstations, stealing my property and telling me about it on social media," Tedder wrote. "Please leave me alone!"

The Sheriff's Office first issued a news release on April 19 saying they were looking for the older Tedder. In subsequent releases on May 23 and June 1, the Sheriff's Office announced they were seeking both the older and younger Tedder and the third man, McQuage.

In announcing the arrest of the younger Tedder, the Sheriff's Office renewed its request for information on the whereabouts of the 56-year-old Tedder and McQuage.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Senior Sgt. C. Zwan at 910-677-5503.

Glenn Tedder II is being held in the Cumberland County jail without bail.

