Man jailed for damaging City woman's vehicle with transmission fluid

Jun. 15—POTTSVILLE — A man was jailed after being arrested by Pottsville police stemming from a criminal mischief incident that was reported around 11:20 a.m. Saturday in the 700 block of Mahantongo Street.

Police said officers responded to the area and met a woman who showed them her Chevrolet SUV that appeared to have an unknown liquid poured all over the hood, the roof and along the driver's side.

The liquid was also poured on the ground around the vehicle, police said.

While speaking with the woman, police said, she told officers she believed her ex-boyfriend, Thomas L. Unverdorben Jr., poured the liquid on her vehicle.

She said Unverdorben was released from prison the day prior to the event, police reported.

Police said the woman went on to say that since his release from prison, there was a fake Facebook account created with a profile picture of her with a degrading remark written across the picture. She said she became aware of the account that day after that fake account began messaging other people about her.

On Sunday, police Detective Joseph Krammes obtained video footage from June 10 showing Unverdorben at the woman's vehicle around 4:11 a.m. and lingering there until around 5 a.m., when he is seen pouring a liquid on the vehicle and then leaving.

Police said Unverdorben was found and taken back to City Hall, where he agreed to speak after being read his Miranda rights.

It was there, police said, that the man admitted to using the fake Facebook account in an attempt to communicate with the woman and also admitted to pouring transmission fluid on her vehicle, as shown in the surveillance video.

Unverdorben gave consent for police to search his cellphone, on which officers were able to confirm he contacted the woman and also edited the profile picture to write the degrading name across it.

Based on the investigation, police said, Patrolman Stephen Delinko charged Unverdorben with one felony count each of stalking and criminal use of a communications facility; and a misdemeanor count of criminal mischief, property damage.

He was arraigned by on-call Magisterial District Judge Edward J. Tarantelli, Frackville, and committed to Schuylkill County Prison, unable to post $75,000 straight-cash bail, police said.

Contact the writer: fandruscavage@republicanherald; 570-628-6013