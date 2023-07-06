Man jailed after daytime break-in at Heritage Point apartment

Jul. 5—A Morgantown man is in jail after allegedly breaking into a Village at Heritage Point apartment on Monday.

West Virginia State Police responded to the scene and found the suspect, later identified as Roy Alex Wolfe, 41, of Morgantown, sitting on the ground near the apartment, the criminal complaint said.

Wolfe allegedly forced his way into an occupied apartment then passed out on the floor. According to the complaint, Heritage Point security had removed him from the building and placed him outside prior to the arrival of law enforcement.

Cpl. J.G. Baker stated they observed Wolfe to be in an intoxicated state and contacted Mon EMS to evaluate his condition.

On the scene, EMS personnel informed Baker that Wolfe had previously been a patient at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital and Mon Health Medical Center and was discharged from both of the hospitals with no medical conditions, the complaint said.

Cpl. Baker then placed Wolfe under arrest for daytime burglary.

Wolfe was arraigned in Monongalia County Magistrate Court on Wednesday and is currently being held at North Central Regional Jail on $25, 000 bond. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on July 13.