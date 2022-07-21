Man jailed for drug possession

Jul. 21—A man who was caught speeding excessively was taken to jail for drug possession.

On July 19, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy James Carver was patrolling State Highway 51 when he clocked a sport utility vehicle speeding 90 mph. Carver conducted a traffic stop on Taylor Douglas Osage, who didn't have a driver's license. The tag to the vehicle didn't belong to SUV.

Deputy Jimmy Tannehill arrived and could see a marijuana vape pen in plain view of the vehicle. Osage didn't have a license to possess the marijuana. Carver issued Osage citations for the speeding and displaying the improper tag. The deputy was given permission to search the vehicle and found packaged methamphetamine for sale, and drug paraphernalia.

Osage was arrested and booked on tribal charges of possession of a controlled dangerous with intent to distribute and possession of drugs paraphernalia.