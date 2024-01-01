Man jailed after New Year’s Eve shooting in Idaho Falls

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — An east Idaho man was arrested on New Year’s Eve after allegedly shooting another man during an argument.

Police in Idaho Falls arrested Phillip Hobbs, 33, after responding to a report of a shooting Sunday night on the 400 block of G Street, East Idaho News reports.

Utah is no longer majority Mormon, new research says

The victim was found lying in the street. Emergency crews brought him to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, where he was treated and later released.

Hobbs allegedly threatened another person with a gun before fleeing the scene. However, police found him a short time later at a nearby residence.

According to investigators, Hobbs, of Idaho Falls, shot the victim in the abdomen around 10 p.m. during a noisy argument in the middle of the street.

When speaking with police, Hobbs admitted to the shooting but said the other man had a knife and he was acting in self-defense, East Idaho News reported.



No knife was found on the victim or the scene of the shooting.

Hobbs was booked into jail on suspicion of aggravated assault, battery and unlawful possession of a gun by a convicted felon.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.