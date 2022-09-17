Man jailed after exposing himself to his neighbor in Middleport

Sep. 17—MIDDLEPORT — A borough man was jailed after being charged by Schuylkill Twp. police for exposing himself to his neighbor.

Scott M. Terfinko Jr., 42, of 72 Washington St., was charged with one count each of indecent exposure, scattering rubbish and disorderly conduct.

Terfinko was arraigned by Magisterial District Judge David A. Plachko, Port Carbon, and committed to Schuylkill County Prison, unable to post $50,000 straight cash bail.

Patrolman Douglas Litwhiler said the charges are the result of an incident that occurred between noon and 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Litwhiler said he was on patrol on Thursday when he was stopped by resident Eugene Hiesner, who reported his neighbor, Terfinko, made noises to get his attention. When he looked, Hiesner said, the man exposed himself and was laughing about it.

In addition, Hiesner said Terfinko then threw a glass jar of honey and bird seeds onto his walkway behind his house, smashing glass all over his yard.

Litwhiler said that after being read his rights and asked about exposing himself, Terfinko said, "Why was he even looking ... ."

When asked about the glass jar, Litwhiler said, Terfinko said, "I like to feed the birds."

In addition to setting bail, Plachko ordered Terfinko to receive a psychological examination.