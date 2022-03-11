Man jailed on firearm, drug charges

Mar. 10—MANKATO — A 30-year-old man is facing charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and drug crimes.

Patrick Isiakpere had a felony arrest warrant issued by the Department of Corrections for violating his conditions of release. Agents with the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task were actively looking for him after he posted social media photos of himself holding a handgun.

At about 6 p.m. on Monday agents located him driving a SUV near the Minnesota State University campus and followed him south out of Mankato. Agents requested the assistance of a Minnesota state trooper to conduct a traffic stop. Once the trooper got behind Isiakpere, he pulled into a parking lot, got out of the vehicle and gave himself up.

Isiakpere was arrested and booked into jail on his outstanding warrant. The vehicle he was driving was impounded pending the approval of a search warrant.

On Tuesday task force agents obtained a search warrant for the vehicle, inside which they found a loaded Glock 9mm handgun, 22 suspected "Mbox 30" fentanyl pills, 9 suspected ecstasy pills and a small amount of marijuana, according to Lt. Jeff Wersal, head of the task force.

Isiakpere is facing charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, 3rd degree controlled substance sales and 5th degree controlled substance possession.