Man jailed after firing rifle during domestic incident

Apr. 24—A Flathead Valley man is behind bars after a recent domestic incident in which he fired a rifle during an argument.

Joseph Allen Caughey, Jr., 33, is in the Flathead County Detention Center on $100,000 bail while facing felony charges of criminal endangerment and assault with a weapon.

Caughey faces a maximum term of 10 years in the Montana State Prison on an endangerment charge and 20 years on an assault with weapon charge. His arraignment is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Thursday, May 27, in front of District Court Judge Heidi Ulbricht said.

According to a court document, Caughey and his girlfriend were drinking alcohol and shooting guns on the evening of Monday, April 12 when their truck broke down. The girlfriend's uncle arrived to fix the truck, then followed them to their home near Batavia.

The uncle told an officer from the county Sheriff's Office that his niece and Caughey were in a very heated argument while he was around them. According to the court document, when the trio arrived at the couple's home, the victim was inside the truck when Caughey, Jr. grabbed an AK-style rifle and fired multiple rounds into the air.

The victim then went into the house where her two children were, and Caughey. Jr., allegedly attempted to assault the uncle. The victim went outside to intervene, the uncle left, and both the victim and Caughey, Jr. returned inside the home.

The victim said she gathered her children and went outside where she met deputies. The officers said she was very emotional and was concerned about Caughey's temper. She said Caughey had been physical with her in the past and had allegedly choked her.

Deputies on the scene said Caughey, Jr. was very drunk and belligerent when they arrested him. Documents state the victim said he had consumed about 10 mini-bottles of cinnamon whiskey and she said she had about four bottles herself.

Caughey, Jr., has faced felony charges in the past.

In 2012, he was charged with criminal endangerment after he allegedly tried to run over a man and a 7-year-old boy near Flathead High School. The victim had dated one of Caughey's ex-girlfriends.

The felony charge was later dropped before being refiled as negligent endangerment, a misdemeanor. Caughey pleaded guilty and received a six-month suspended sentence.

