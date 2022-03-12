Man jailed in Friday night Prattville shooting that critically wounded victim

PRATTVILLE — Police in Prattville are investigating a Friday night shooting in which a man was shot several times, the police chief said.

The victim was in "critical but stable, condition," Saturday morning in a Montgomery hospital, said Police Chief Mark Thompson.

Anthony Dwayne Willis Jr., 18, of Prattville, is charged with attempted murder in the case, records show. He was being held in the Autauga Metro Jail on Saturday on a $250,000 bond, jail records show.

Willis could not be reached for comment and courthouse records show he doesn't have an attorney.

The shooting occurred about 11 p.m. in the 100 block of Jones Street. Thompson said. It marked two shootings on Jones Street within about 24 hours.

About midnight on Thursday night, several high-powered rifle rounds were fired into a home in the 100 block of Jones Street. No one was injured, but the home was occupied by five people, including three children under the age of 12, Thompson said.

The Thursday and Friday night shootings are not related, he said. No arrests have been made in the Thursday night shooting.

