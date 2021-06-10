UPDATE: Man jailed after gas fired into Washington Twp. motel in abduction investigation

Jun. 10—A man was taken into custody Wednesday evening at a Washington Twp. motel as part of an investigation into the abduction of three people and a stolen vehicle.

The man was involved in a standoff and came out of a room at Motel 6 on Miamisburg Centerville Road after gas munitions were fired into the motel, Montgomery County Sherriff Rob Streck said. Law enforcement officers made the decision to fire gas munitions after talks with the suspect failed to make progress.

The man was taken to a local hospital to be evaluated due to the gas before he was to be taken to the county jail. Streck said the sheriff's office also was told the suspect had used narcotics.

He will face kidnapping, receiving stolen property and obstruction of official business charges. The suspect also is wanted in Warren County on multiple felony warrants.

The sheriff did not identify the suspect. However, Montgomery County Jail records show that Anthony Harrison Dill, 33, of Dayton was booked Wednesday evening following his arrest at 1944 Miamisburg Centerville Road — which is the address of Motel 6 — on suspicion of kidnapping, inducing panic, receiving stolen property and having weapons while under disability. He also is accused of a probation violation and wanted on out of county warrants.

The incident started around midnight, Streck said.

"One of our deputies proactively found a vehicle that was reported stolen and throughout that investigation into the morning hours we located three individuals who reportedly had been abducted in one of the hotel rooms here," he said.

The man, woman and child were held against their will for at least 12 hours, but were not believed to have been injured.

Further investigation revealed the suspect responsible was in one of the motel rooms. Deputies made contact with the room, but based on the suspect's actions they decided to surround the area in yellow crime tape and call the Montgomery County Regional SWAT Team, the sheriff said.

Story continues

The motel was evacuated of those who could leave and others sheltered in place.

It is not clear what led to the abduction, but the three victims are believed to be known to the suspect.

"We're fairly certain that no matter what transpired at one point they were held against their will and not allowed to leave," Streck said.

Deputies closed Interstate 675 south at Miamisburg Centerville Road during the investigation.

Centerville police and Washington Twp. fire crews also were at the motel Wednesday afternoon.

We will continue to update this story as more information is available.