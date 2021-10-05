Man jailed in Greensburg burglary, threats

Oct. 5—A homeless man is being held without bail after Greensburg police said he tried to break into a woman's home and repeatedly threatened to kill her.

Michael Patrick O'Connell, 46, is charged with burglary, terroristic threats, simple assault and criminal mischief.

The woman reported the situation involving O'Connell, who she previously dated, to police Monday at 10:30 p.m. She told authorities that he repeatedly called and texted her throughout the day and she spotted him on surveillance cameras at her Cherry Street home, according to court papers.

He ripped the cameras down and called the woman while she was at a relative's house, police said. During the call, which was recorded by the relative, the woman asked him to get help with mental health issues.

O'Connell responded by threatening to kill her, according to a transcript of the conversation provided by police in court papers.

"Your (expletive) life is over tonight," he said according to court papers.

The woman grew concerned that O'Connell would be at her house when she returned so she decided to drive by and spotted him on South Hamilton Avenue. O'Connell called and threatened her while chasing her car and the woman drove to the police station, according to court papers.

Police found him in the same area and said they determined O'Connell broke the glass in a window at the woman's home in an effort to get inside. He was arraigned Tuesday morning and District Judge Chris Flanigan denied bail citing a risk to the community, according to online court records.

He did not have an attorney listed in online court records. An Oct. 14 preliminary hearing is set.

O'Connell was sentenced in 2019 to eight to 23 months in the Westmoreland County Prison followed by five years of probation on charges of stalking and terroristic threats, according to online court records. He was ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation in the 2018 case filed by North Huntingdon police.

