Man jailed in killing of 48-year-old in Dallas and fatal shooting of stopped motorcyclist

A 29-year-old man was in custody Wednesday and accused in two separate murders which occurred in just over a week in Dallas and Cedar Hill.

The man is accused of fatally shooting a motorcyclist stopped at an intersection in Cedar Hill on November 2.

Detectives also believe Garrett Hamilton was responsible for multiple crimes in the Dallas-Fort Worth area that, along with the murders, included robberies and drug possession.

Hamilton was arrested Saturday at approximately 1:20 a.m. by Dallas police following a traffic stop when he was found driving a stolen vehicle.

Hamilton was in the Dallas County Jail Wednesday in lieu of $1.8 million bond.

The 29-year-old man faces a charge of murder for the shooting death of a 48-year-old man on October 25 in the 3200 block of S. Vernon Avenue in Dallas. Dallas police have not released the name of the victim.

Hamilton also faces three counts of aggravated robbery in Dallas. He is accused of holdups on November 2 at 5:20 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. in the 200 block of W. 12th Street. Also, a holdup occurred on November 4 at 5:10 p.m. in the 9200 block of East R. L. Thornton Freeway.

Also on November 2, Hamilton is believed to be the gunman in the shooting death of a motorcyclist who was stopped at a Cedar Hill intersection.

Cedar Hill police and firefighters responded to the shooting just before 5:30 p.m. November 2 at Bear Creek Road and South Duncanville Road.

Witnesses reported that an unknown person was seen exiting a vehicle, approaching the motorcyclist at the intersection, and opening fire. The shooter then drove off.

The motorcyclist later died at a local hospital and was identified as Lorenz Nussbaum.

A shell casing at the shooting scene led to Hamilton being identified as a possible suspect in Cedar Hill. Dallas police contacted Cedar Hill officers alerting them of Hamilton’s arrest.

Cedar Hill police believe Nussbaum was targeted for the shooting by Hamilton.