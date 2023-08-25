Man jailed for killing man, 74, and injuring woman in attack at Bloomington home, police say

A suspect is jailed for allegedly killing a 74-year-old man and injuring a 72-year-old woman in a Bloomington home early Thursday, police said.

The attack, in which both victims appeared to have been beaten and stabbed, was not random, Bloomington police said in a statement.

Officers were sent to the 1000 block of 105th Street at 4:40 a.m. Thursday after a 911 caller said someone was inside their home and they needed help, police said. Once there, officers found the woman on the ground in the home.

Officers saw a suspect running away from the home and arrested him.

The man was then found inside the home.

Both victims were treated for their injuries before being taken by ambulance to the Hennepin County Medical Center, in Minneapolis, where the man was pronounced dead.

The 44-year-old suspect was being held Thursday at the Bloomington Police Department on suspicion of murder, police said. He had yet to be formally charged.

Police did not say if there was a relationship between either or both of the victims and the suspect.

“This is a horrific and tragic event, and we ask for thoughts and prayers for the victims and their family,” Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges said. “I am grateful for the excellent work of our dispatchers and police officers which led to the immediate apprehension of the suspect.”

Police said the investigation remains ongoing and that the name of the deceased victim will be released by the Hennepin County medical examiner’s office.

