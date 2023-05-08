Man jailed after leading troopers on chase in Washington County, state police say

A man was placed in the Washington County Jail after state police say he led them on a chase Sunday afternoon.

Around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, state police in Washington responded to the Red Roof Inn at 1399 W. Chestnut St. in Canton Township.

The manager told police Levi Areford failed to pay for his room and was yelling at staff. Areford was in the Denny’s parking lot, which is across the street. Troopers attempted to make contact with Areford.

Areford then led troopers on a chase through Canton Township that lasted about 10 minutes, according to a report. He was eventually taken into custody. Charges, including fleeing, are pending.

