Man jailed for lewd conduct in Latah County

Dec. 21—LEWISTON — A 48-year-old man is in Latah County Jail for suspicion of allegedly molesting a 6-year-old girl.

Rody Wilcox is charged with suspicion of lewd conduct with a minor. The Latah County Sheriff's Office was first notified in October that Wilcox allegedly molested the girl while staying at his friend's residence in Latah County. Court records indicate that his alleged behavior occurred between May and October.

After interviews with Wilcox, the alleged victim and her parents, deputies arrested Wilcox and booked him into jail Monday.

He is listed as being booked with a $50,000 bond.