Man jailed at Marion County Adult Detention Center found unresponsive, pronounced dead

Phyllis Cha, Indianapolis Star
·1 min read
The new court building (from left), Marion County Sheriff's Office and Adult Detention Center at the Community Justice Campus on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Indianapolis.
A man at the Marion County Adult Detention Center died while under incarceration last week, according to a Monday news release from the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

Jail staff found Jason Neace, 43, unresponsive at 3:35 p.m. Friday. On-site medical staff began CPR and requested assistance from Indiana Emergency Medical Services. IEMS arrived and Neace was pronounced dead, according to the release.

Neace's death is being independently investigated by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the Forensic Services Agency, and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office Internal Affairs Unit, which is standard procedure, according to MCSO.

Neace was arrested Oct. 9, 2021, MCSO said. His most recent charge included Auto Theft. He had other outstanding charges including Fraud and drug-related charges, according to public court records.

Neace's cause of death was not available as of Monday, according to the Marion County Coroner's Office.

This article will be updated.

Contact Phyllis Cha at pcha@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @phyllischa.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Man dies while incarcerated at Marion County Adult Detention Center

