Man jailed at Marion County jail died of fentanyl intoxication, coroner's office says

The new court building (from left), Marion County Sheriff's Office and Adult Detention Center at the Community Justice Campus on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Indianapolis.

Update: Jason Neace's cause of death was Acute Fentanyl Intoxication, per the Marion County Coroner's Office Nov. 10, 2022. His death was ruled accidental.

Original story:

A man at the Marion County Adult Detention Center died while under incarceration Sept. 9, according to a news release from the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

Jail staff found Jason Neace, 43, unresponsive at 3:35 p.m. On-site medical staff began CPR and requested assistance from Indiana Emergency Medical Services. IEMS arrived and Neace was pronounced dead, according to the release.

Neace's death is being independently investigated by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the Forensic Services Agency, and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office Internal Affairs Unit, which is standard procedure, according to MCSO.

Neace was arrested Oct. 9, 2021, MCSO said. His most recent charge included Auto Theft. He had other outstanding charges including Fraud and drug-related charges, according to public court records.

