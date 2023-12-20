Man jailed after metal detectorist finds shotgun

Vajid Ali was jailed for seven years and nine months at Leeds Crown Court

A man has been jailed after he was forensically linked to a sawn-off shotgun discovered by a metal detectorist.

The weapon and a cache of ammunition were found buried in Grimescar Woods, near Huddersfield, in November last year.

West Yorkshire Police said following forensic testing the items were linked to 34-year-old Vajid Ali.

Ali, of Wheatley Court, Halifax, was jailed for seven years and nine months at Leeds Crown Court on Tuesday after admitting firearms offences.

Ali pleaded guilty part-way through his trial to possession of a prohibited firearm and possession of ammunition for a prohibited firearm.

Police began an investigation after the metal detectorist reported finding the shotgun and cartridges buried in the ground in the woods.

The ammunition, weapon and packaging they were contained in were forensically examined and linked to Ali, the force said.

Det Sgt Seb Morgan said: “The shotgun was found to still be a viable weapon.

"Thanks to the member of the public who found this firearm and ammunition, we have been able to ensure that it is safely disposed of and prevented from getting into the wrong hands."

“Ali has tried to downplay his involvement and claimed he was forced to bury the gun, but we have been able to demonstrate his wider involvement in serious organised criminality," he added.

"The sentence he has been given demonstrates the severity with which the criminal justice system treats such offences and I hope it sends a strong message to others about the repercussions of handling prohibited weapons.”

