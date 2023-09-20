Man jailed on murder charge for Saturday night shooting in Rock Hill, police say

A man is in custody after a fatal shooting in Rock Hill, police said.

Quadir Sharyf Baxter, 44, of Rock Hill, is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to arrest warrants and a written statement from the Rock Hill Police Department. Baxter was arrested Monday after the shooting happened late Saturday around 11 p.m., Rock Hill police Lt. Michael Chavis said.

The person who died in the shooting was Arthur James McCoy, Jr., 47, according to a written release from York County Coroner Sabrina Gast.

Baxter is accused of shooting McCoy in the 300 block of Roddey Street, according to arrest warrants served on Baxter Monday that were obtained by The Herald.

The shooting happened after an argument, police said in the statement. The victim was found shot in the abdomen and later died at a hospital, police and the coroner said.

Baxter was denied bail Tuesday morning after he appeared in Rock Hill Municipal Court on the charges, court officials at the Rock Hill Law Center said. Baxter remains at the York County Detention Center, online jail records show.