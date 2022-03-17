Man jailed for offenses involving child

Mar. 17—A 55-year-old LaRue resident remained in the Henderson County Jail Tuesday, charged with continual sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14.

Thomas Lambert was arrested Sunday on a warrant by the Henderson County Sheriff's Department. His bond was set at $1 million.

Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said after the alleged offenses became known, deputies responded to a call from a LaRue home of a suicidal person. When they arrived the man had a gun to his head and was threatening to kill himself. Officers were able to diffuse the situation and take the subject into custody.

Under Texas law, continual sex abuse of a child occurs when the offender commits two or more sex acts against someone younger than 14 within a 30 day period. The offense is considered a first degree felony and can carry, upon conviction, a sentence of 25 to 99 years in prison.