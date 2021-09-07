Man jailed for one-night car burglary spree

Sep. 7—STARKVILLE — Police have charged a Starkville man with breaking into nearly a dozen cars last month.

Ditris Bell, 19, was arrested Sept. 1 and charged with 11 counts of the burglary of an automobile. Starkville police spokesman Sgt. Brandon Lovelady said the incidents all happened in the early morning hours of Aug. 26 at Academy Village on Starr Avenue and The Block Townhomes at 625 South Montgomery Street.

During his initial appearance in Starkville Municipal Court, his bond was set at a total of $165,000.

Anyone with information on these crimes is asked to call the Starkville Police Department at 662-323-4131 or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 800-530-7151.

