Man jailed over £20k cocaine find at Rugby house

Ankel Ndreu was spotted by plain-clothed officers during patrols in Rugby

A man has been jailed after cocaine with a street value of between £20,000 and £30,000 was found where he lived.

Ankel Ndreu, 19, was arrested in Rugby during a week targeting county lines drug dealing in the area.

The quarter kilo of cocaine was found in a search of his house in York Street last month, Warwickshire Police said.

He was jailed for 44 months at Warwick Crown Court after the force said he previously pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply cocaine.

Ndreu, who was jailed on 9 November, had also admitted driving without insurance and without a licence.

Plain-clothed officers had spotted Ndreu during patrols in Railway Terrace on 9 October. He was seen pulling up in a car before another man got in and then "heading to flats linked to local drug users", the force said.

The following day he fled from his car after police tried to stop the vehicle.

He was arrested after a short chase and officers "retraced his steps" and found a bag containing 23 wraps of cocaine.

They seized £2,000 of cash during a search of the defendant and then found further cocaine at the York Street address.

"We strongly suspect Ndreu was one part of a wider county lines drug network transporting drugs into Rugby," said Det Con Gary Hammond.

"As well as this successful conviction, our activity has also left a drug gang significantly out of pocket."

