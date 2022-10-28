Man jailed in Pinellas County dies at hospital

LARGO — A 40-year-old man who had been jailed in Pinellas County died early Friday after he was hospitalized, deputies said.

Harry Dussaman was taken from the Pinellas County Jail to a local hospital about 7:40 p.m. Thursday for medical reasons and died about 12:23 a.m. after his condition worsened, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office did not provide details about Dussaman’s medical issues but said detectives have found no evidence that he was involved in any fights or injured at the jail. The Pinellas-Pasco Medical Examiner’s Office will work to determine his cause of death.

Dussaman was booked into the jail on July 29 on charges of possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.