Man jailed in Raeford double homicide Sunday

Police lights.

An arrest was made Sunday in the fatal Hoke County shootings of two men and injury to a third person, officials said.

Damien Kewane Taylor, 29, a transient, is charged with first-degree murder in the slayings of Floyd Burnett Jr. and Lexter McNeill, according to the Hoke County Sheriff's Office. He is also charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill/inflict serious injury.

An official said the three were shot about 4 p.m. in the 300 block of Tonya Loop in Raeford. Burnett and McNeill were pronounced dead at the scene. The third individual, whose name was not released, was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center for treatment.

Taylor is being held in the Hoke County jail without bail.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Hoke County shooting: Two killed another injured, 29 year old charged