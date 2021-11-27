Man jailed for ramming vehicles

Nov. 27—A 48-year-old Athens man is free on bond after his arrest for allegedly intentionally ramming vehicles on State Highway 198 near Cherokee Shores.

Ronny Lee Andrews was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, with bond set at $25,000 on the second felony charge, which carries a penalty upon conviction of two to 20 years in prison and a fine not to exceed $10,000.

HCSO reports said a deputy was sent to the location on a report of a reckless driver on SH 198. The call was made by a driver who said her vehicle was hit by a Dodge pickup.

Officers determined that Andrews was the driver of the and after conferring with other witnesses, it was determined that he had hit other vehicles.

Andrews has been arrested numerous times in the county including in Seven Points in 2016 for Assault Causing Serious Bodily Injury. In 2002, he was sentenced for possession of 200 to 400 grams of a controlled substance penalty group four to serve four years in prison.