Man jailed in several Orange road rage shootings since December

An Orange County man who deputies say shot at drivers in a series of road rage incidents dating back to December was arrested Sunday.

Emanuel Dandre Bullard, 19, was booked into the Orange County Jail on eight charges, including aggravated assault with a firearm and shooting into an occupied vehicle. Bullard is facing charges in four separate incidents, according to Orange County Sheriff’s Office affidavits.

In the first incident, on Dec. 27, a driver told detectives she was traveling southbound on State Road 417 near the Curry Ford exit when a black Mercedes quickly approached her from behind.

She changed lanes to avoid a collision but later saw the man driving the Mercedes, later identified as Bullard, point a black handgun out of the passenger window and shoot four times at her vehicle, though he missed, the affidavit said.

“The victim stated they were afraid of being killed and swerved to the side of the road to call law enforcement,” the report said.

In another incident, deputies heard gunshots Jan. 21 near Goldenrod Road and Colonial Drive and were flagged down by a driver who told them a man in a black Mercedes had shot at him, according to the affidavit.

The driver was passing a slower vehicle and saw the Mercedes approaching from behind at a high speed, the report said. The driver hit the brakes suddenly in a “brake check” and Bullard sped up to move beside the victim and argue with him before pulling ahead and slamming his brakes.

As the driver passed the Mercedes, Bullard began firing, striking the victim’s vehicle several times, the affidavit said.

A third driver nearly collided with Bullard’s Mercedes Jan. 25 while traveling on State Route 408. Bullard “became very upset and began yelling at the victim,” according to the affidavit.

The victim tried to ignore the Mercedes, but Bullard began shooting at the victim’s vehicle, striking it six times and causing extensive damage, the report said.

The last incident, on Jan. 28, involved multiple vehicles at a Citgo gas station on North Dean Road. After the driver of a gray pickup truck cut off Bullard’s Mercedes, Bullard followed the truck into the gas station parking lot, the affidavit said.

Story continues

Following a confrontation, Bullard began shooting at two victims but missed, instead striking vehicles in the parking lot, according to the report.

“Multiple vehicles in the gas station parking lot were struck by the gunfire,” the affidavit said.

Investigators said during the course of the shootings, the 2014 black Mercedes was seen bearing stolen tags, the report said. A vehicle that matched its description with a damaged side mirror fled from officers Feb. 11, investigators said.

After receiving an anonymous tip, deputies found the Mercedes parked outside a home in the 1900 block of Bonneville Drive. While deputies were executing a search warrant at the home, Bullard fled into the woods, according to the affidavit.

Once caught, deputies said Bullard confessed to the shootings during an interview, the affidavits said. He also admitted to dismantling the gun he used and disposing of the pieces at multiple locations while riding his motorcycle, according to the reports.

Bullard remained incarcerated at the jail Monday afternoon.

mcordeiro@orlandosentinel.com