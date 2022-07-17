Man jailed after shooting theft suspect three times

Jul. 17—JACKSONVILLE — A man was lodged in the Jackson County Jail Saturday night after shooting an alleged theft suspect on Thompson Creek Road near Jacksonville, according to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting victim was shot three times while driving past the suspect on a public roadway, JCSO reported.

The suspect, Douglas Brinton Walker, 64, of Williams, has been charged with first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and second-degree attempted murder. The victim is in a local hospital, where he underwent surgery and is in recovery, JCSO reported.

Just before 10 p.m. Saturday the sheriff's office received a report of shots fired and a car speeding off northbound on the 6000 block of Thompson Creek Road.

About 45 minutes later, the victim knocked on a resident's door on the 17000 block of Highway 238 and reported being shot.

Oregon State Police, Josephine County Sheriff's Office and JCSO responded. A Mercy Flights ambulance transported the victim to a local hospital.

Around that time, the shooting suspect called in and reported he had set up a roadblock on Thompson Creek Road and shot at a person who had allegedly stolen items from his property. The shooting incident was not near the reported theft, JCSO reported.