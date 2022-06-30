Man jailed in South End incidents

Jun. 30—CUMBERLAND — A Capital Heights man was jailed without bond Wednesday after he allegedly assaulted an adult and a juvenile on King Street after stealing money from a nearby Lafayette Avenue business, according to Cumberland Police.

Allen Jerome O'Brein, 29, was arrested after he returned to the area, but initially ran from police.

O'Brien was taken into custody on charges of child abuse and assault in addition to theft, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and violation of an out-of-state protective order.

Following appearance before a district court commissioner, he was ordered jailed without bail at the Allegany County Detention Center, pending bond review by a district court judge.

Police said the arrest was made after officers investigating at the scene of the alleged assault observed injuries to the youth. The victims apparently did not seek medical treatment.

Following the arrest, police reportedly became aware that O'Brien had allegedly entered a nearby business, walked behind a counter area and removed property.