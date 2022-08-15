Man jailed for threatening to kill police officers, other charges

Aug. 15—Threatening to kill two Brownsville police officers while they were arresting him landed a Brownsville man in jail.

Jesus Herrera, 44, was being placed under arrest on a public intoxication charge at about 3:45 a.m. Sunday when he made the death threats against the officers, said Investigator Martin Sandoval, spokesman for the Brownsville Police Department.

The officers responded to a call of a minor accident at the 1800 block of Ruben M. Torres Blvd. When the officers arrived at the scene, Herrera told them he had been involved in a minor accident but settled it with the other person, Sandoval said.

While being interviewed by the officers, they noticed that it appeared Herrera had been drinking and they asked him about this. Herrera became upset and told the officers he wanted his lawyer. He told the officers he was going to get in his car and leave, Sandoval said.

The officers then told Herrera that he could not drive, and Herrera insisted that he was leaving. For the safety of the public the officers stated they were going to take him into custody, but Herrera resisted by not allowing himself to be handcuffed, Sandoval said.

At this point Herrera started to yell at the officers, saying he was going to kill them both, Sandoval said. As he was placed in the back seat of the police car "Herrera started to kick at the side window of the marked unit and yelled at officers that he was going to kill them. The officers told Herrera that he could be charged with threatening a police officer, and Herrera yelled at the officers that he did not care," Sandoval said.

Herrera was booked at the Brownsville City Jail and arraigned on two counts of terroristic threat against public servant, resisting arrest search transport and public intoxication. His bonds totaled $21,000.