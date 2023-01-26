Man jailed after two-day brawl

Jan. 26—TRAVERSE CITY — A Long Lake Township man was arrested after a two-day brawl with his ex-girlfriend, according to the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office.

On Sunday night, the man, 32, had been fighting with his ex-girlfriend in her Long Lake Township home where he lives in the basement, police said.

Then he went outside and fired rounds into the air from his shotgun, according to police reports. Law enforcement was not called, and no complaints were made that night.

But "this is what kind of started the whole thing," Lt. Brian Giddis said.

The next day, the man's 32-year-old ex-girlfriend brought up what had happened the night before. Another physical altercation ensued. The man yanked a chunk of the woman's hair out, and they began pushing, shoving and screaming at each other, according to Giddis.

The woman's 12 year-old daughter said she heard yelling and became concerned for her mother's safety. She went to the kitchen, grabbed a chef's knife and told the two adults to stop fighting.

Giddis said the man confronted the girl and tried to grab the knife out of her hand, blade first, cutting his hand n the process. His hand began bleeding, "pretty badly," deputies said. Then he ran outside and screamed, "I've been stabbed," prompting neighbors to call 911.

Once deputies arrived, he was transported to Munson Medical Center and treated for his injuries.

Giddis said there was no indication that the 12-year-old girl had done anything wrong, and the man had not been stabbed, as he had claimed.

After he was treated and discharged from the hospital, he was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence and assaulting his ex-girlfriend and lodged in the Grand Traverse County Jail, police said.

Reports were sent to the Grand Traverse County Prosecutor's Office to determine if charges would be filed.