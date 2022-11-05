Man jailed in uncle's death

Nov. 5—Oklahoma City Police are investigating the death of a Cleveland County man whose body was found in the front yard of his Newalla home this week.

Officers arrested a family member in connection with the killing of 67-year-old Randel Clark, according to a police department news release.

Jason Wilson, 36, was arrested Wednesday on a first-degree murder complaint and is being held in the Cleveland County Detention Center, records indicate.

Police were called to a residence in the 11000 block of Squirmy Drive after Wilson told a relative he killed his uncle, according to the release.

Wilson was at the home when officers arrived about 11:30 a.m. and was taken into custody.

Sgt. Dillon Quirk, a police department spokesman, provided few additional details Friday. Police are asking anyone with information to call the department's homicide tip line at 405-297-1111.