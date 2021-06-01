Man jailed after woman suffers drug overdose

Jun. 1—A Johnstown man was jailed on drug charges after the woman whom he was with suffered a drug overdose at Walmart in Richland Town Center on Friday, authorities said.

Richland Township police charged Shawn Thomas Swanson, 35, of the 500 block of Coleman Avenue, with felony and misdemeanor drug counts.

According to a criminal complaint, township police and an EMS unit were called to Walmart for a woman in cardiac arrest.

Swanson was standing nearby and told police the woman had suffered an overdose.

Police said Swanson was carrying three bundles of suspected heroin and one clear ziplock bag containing suspected crystal methamphetamine.

Swanson also had two cell phones which police said was consistent with a person who sells drugs. He also had $923 in his pocket.

The drugs were sent to the state police crime lab in Greensburg. Police did not provide the woman's condition.

Swanson was arraigned by on-call District Judge Kevin Price, of Johnstown, and sent to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of $25,000 bond.