Man in January I-75 pursuit indicted on 11 Laurel charges

Mar. 21—A man who led police on a three-county chase in January — and was later found with a dead body in the vehicle — was named in an 11-count indictment on Friday.

A Laurel grand jury charged 54-year-old David Maurice Reed of St. Petersburg, Florida with first-degree fleeing and evading police, 4 counts of first-degree criminal mischief, 4 counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, and 1 count of resisting arrest and careless driving.

Reed came to the attention of Kentucky State Police troopers as he traveled along I-75 in Madison County on Jan. 18, driving recklessly. A traffic stop was conducted but as troopers approached the SUV, the vehicle sped away. That initiated a pursuit with Reed fleeing police through Madison County, into Rockcastle County. Other police agencies joined in the pursuit, but Reed avoided several attempts to be stopped and continued into Laurel County. During the chase, Reed struck several police cruisers, causing damage to them — thus the charges of wanton endangerment and criminal mischief.

As Reed entered northern Laurel County along I-75, he hit spike strips that were placed along the roadway, eventually disabling the vehicle. He was taken into custody.

But the situation didn't end there.

While searching Reed's vehicle, police found a tote in the back that contained the body of a deceased woman. Kentucky State Police Det. James Royal testified during Reed's preliminary hearing in Laurel District Court on Jan. 24 that Reed said the female, Rachel Carder of Serato, West Virginia, had been an acquaintance for about a year. Reed reportedly told investigating officers that he and the woman were in a hotel and had had an argument because Carder learned he was seeing someone else. According to Royal's testimony, Reed said he put his arms around the female's neck after she pulled a knife on him, then he took some items to the vehicle. When he returned to the hotel room, the woman was not breathing.

But investigating officers reported finding a substantial amount of blood on the female and in the tote where Reed had put her body. She also had stab wounds, according to autopsy reports. Reed also had blood on his clothing at the time of his arrest.

Royal also testified that Reed said he could not remember where the hotel was but did remember driving through Lexington afterward.

Reed remains incarcerated at the Laurel County Correctional Center, held under $1 million cash bond.

Although Reed admitted having an altercation with the deceased female and her body was located inside his vehicle, Reed cannot be charged with murder in Laurel County.

Commonwealth Attorney Jackie Steele explained:

"In Kentucky, a trial must be in the place that the crime occurred. The legal term for this is 'venue' and without it, the case would be dismissed. Mr. Reed was in a police pursuit from Madison County non-stop until he was forced to stop in Laurel County. Based on the manner that Ms. Carder was murdered and the position of her body in the car there is no feasible manner that the murder was committed in Laurel County. I believe charges on Mr. Reed have already been filed in West Virginia for the murder of Ms. Carder."

Reed was initially charged with murder, tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse. Those charges were dismissed by a Laurel grand jury during the March session — for the reasons that Steele explained above.

An indictment is an accusation only and only represents that charges filed. It does not imply guilt or innocence.