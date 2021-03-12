Man from Jewett City arrested for July crash

Mar. 11—WILLIMANTIC — Nearly eight months after a fiery car accident caused serious injuries for three people, city police have identified and arrested the man they say is responsible for the crash.

The Willimantic Police Department arrested Tymus Doran Ford, 29, of 34 Anthony St., Jewett City, Monday.

Ford was charged with reckless driving, illegal operation of a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/ drugs, two counts of first-degree assault, two counts first-degree assault with a motor vehicle and two counts of first-degree reckless endangerment.

Ford was due in the Danielson Superior Court on the same day.

Willimantic Police Lt. Douglas Glode said the courts set Ford's bond at $250,000.

Ford's arrest stems from an incident on July 27, 2020, on Mountain Street near the Lebanon town line.

Ford was driving a white Toyota Camry southbound and struck a silver Honda Element driving northbound, according to police at the scene that day.

Ford was passing cars and driving over the centerline, police said.

The Element caught fire and the patients inside required advanced extrication from local fire and EMS departments.

" The fire department had to tear apart the car to get the driver out," Glode said.

According to police, Ford and the other driver were transported via Life Star helicopters to area hospitals.

One additional passenger from

