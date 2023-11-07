Man joins onetime girlfriend in facing murder charge in 2022 stabbing death near Greenacres

A second person is facing a second-degree murder charge in connection to a 2022 fatal stabbing at a Greenacres-area apartment.

Yoannes Aleman, 46, also faces a charge of tampering with evidence in the May 26, 2022, death of a 47-year-old man at an apartment on Greengate Circle that may have stemmed from an unpaid $40 debt.

Investigators did not name the man citing a 2018 state constitutional amendment modeled on California's Marsy's Law. The amendment allows crime victims or their families to withhold their names from public reports.

The Florida Department of Corrections, in whose custody Aleman had been serving time on unrelated robbery charges, transferred him to the Palm Beach County Jail on Friday.

Lawyer penalties: Attorney accused of murdering father among 7 lawyers disciplined by Florida Supreme Court

Aleman refused to appear for court hearings at the jail complex both Saturday and Monday. County Judge Ted Booras assigned Aleman a public defender and ordered that he be held without bail on the murder charge. As a policy, the county Public Defender's Office does not comment on open cases.

In September, Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office investigators arrested Amy German, 40, a woman identified as Aleman's girlfriend. She faces charges of second-degree murder, tampering with evidence and possession of methamphetamine. She pleaded not guilty to all charges and is awaiting trial.

During a hearing Friday at the Palm Beach County Courthouse, Circuit Judge Jeffrey Gillen set German's bond on the murder charge at $100,000 and ordered that she be placed on in-house arrest upon her release. She remained in custody Monday, jail records showed.

A woman told investigators she was with the 47-year-old man as he drove to the apartment complex, near Purdy Lane and South Haverhill Road, to meet with German. The woman said the man went into an apartment and returned to the vehicle a short time later, stating that German and her boyfriend had stabbed him.

She attempted to drive him to a hospital but stopped to call 911 after he began to lose consciousness. The man received treatment for multiple stab wounds at St. Mary's Medical Center in West Palm Beach. He died days later.

Federal court: Bartender aboard Margaritaville cruise ship pleads guilty to sexually assaulting passenger

Deputies located Aleman weeks after the attack and drove him to PBSO's Greenacres substation to be interviewed. However, Aleman declined to speak to investigators, the arrest report said.

German gave PBSO investigators a voluntary statement days after the attack. She said she invited the man to her apartment because he owed her $40 for maintenance performed on a vehicle. She said she asked him to wait at the door upon his arrival, then alleged he entered the residence and forced himself on top of her while holding a knife.

She told investigators Aleman responded to the sound of her screams and began fighting with him, eventually taking his knife away. She said Aleman hit the other man several times, but denied seeing him stab the man.

Text messages between German and the 47-year-old man suggested the man believed he was the one owed money, investigators said. The messages also indicated that German and the man were arranging a possible drug transaction, according to the arrest report.

Julius Whigham II is a criminal justice and public safety reporter for The Palm Beach Post. You can reach him at jwhigham@pbpost.com and follow him on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, at @JuliusWhigham. Help support our work: Subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Former couple faces murder charges in 2022 Greenacres fatal stabbing