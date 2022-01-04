Man jokingly tries to rob pawnshop, arrested for robbery, police say

The Sioux Falls Police Department arrested a man who pulled a gun on a pawnshop employee and asked for the money before trying to sell his gun.

The incident happened around 2 p.m. Monday at the 4000 block of 41st Street when two men walked into a pawnshop and one of them pawned some items, according to police spokesman Sam Clemens.

One of the men, a 31-year-old from Ocheyedan, Iowa, pulled a revolver out still in the holster but with the trigger exposed and pointed it at the pawnshop employee and asked for the money. The employee asked "is this for real?" before the 31-year-old put the weapon down and tried to sell it, Clemens said.

A deal could not be made and the man took his weapon and left. Afterward, employees decided to call police about the incident. The two men returned while police were there and the 31-year-old was arrested for robbery, Clemens said.

The gun was unloaded and no injuries were reported, Clemens said.

