Man who jumped into Merrimack River charged with robbery, shoplifting, traffic violations from Bedford

Apr. 7—A Manchester man who jumped into the Merrimack River and shimmied up a drain pipe on Thursday in an apparent attempt to get away from police was pursued by officers on charges of stealing a woman's purse and a handful of other minor crimes from Bedford.

Thursday afternoon's dramatic rescue-and-arrest of Jorge Alvarado, 49, on the west side of Manchester, was set in motion a month ago when Bedford police said Alvarado did not stop when police tried to pull him over on his moped.

According to a news release from the Bedford Police Department, Alvarado drove off on his moped when police tried to pull him over on South River Road in Bedford. Police obtained a warrant for his arrest, they said.

Then last week, police said a man they believed to be Alvarado stole a handbag from a Bedford shop, before nabbing a woman's purse from her shopping cart.

Police said the man and the woman briefly struggled over the purse, but he got away with it. No one was hurt, and the purse was later found. Another warrant was issued for Alvarado's arrest.

On Thursday afternoon, Manchester police found Alvarado near Blaine Street on the West Side of Manchester, and found the warrants for his arrest.

Police said Alvarado ran from them.

Alvarado jumped into the Merrimack River, and scrambled into a drain pipe.

Police and firefighters used a loudspeaker to talk with Alvarado in the pipe, and lowered a ladder down to him.

He climbed out, and was taken to a hospital and arrested.

Alvarado has been charged with robbery, theft, disobeying an officer, driving without a license, and a traffic control device violation.