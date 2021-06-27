A man jumped from moving airplane at Los Angeles airport after trying to breach the cockpit

The male passenger was taken into custody after exiting the moving plane. TriggerPhoto/Getty Images

A passenger leaped from a moving plane at a Los Angeles airport, Associated Press reported.

The passenger tried to break into the airplane's cockpit before exiting onto the tarmac.

Authorities took the passenger into custody, and he was hospitalized.

A passenger was hospitalized after jumping out of a moving airplane at the Los Angeles International Airport.

United Express flight 5365, operated by SkyWest Airlines, pulled away from the gates around 7 pm on Friday when a man unsuccessfully tried to break into the cockpit, Associated Press reported.

The man tried to breach the cockpit by pounding on the doors, then managed to open the airplane's service door and leaped down the emergency slide onto the tarmac, AP reported. He was taken into custody by authorities on the taxiway before being treated for non-life-threatening injuries and later hospitalized.

It's unclear what prompted the man's actions, but the FAA told CNN that an altercation occurred on board the Embraer 175 regional jet just before the man tried to escape.

The Utah-bound airplane returned to its gate after the incident. No other passengers were injured.

The FBI is investigating the matter, a spokesperson told AP.

The incident is the second disruption at Los Angeles International Airport in two days. On Thursday, a police chase sparked after a driver ran through a chain-link fence at a FedEx cargo facility and drove onto the airfield, AP reported.

