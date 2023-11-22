Man jumped from New Stanton hotel window to evade police, troopers say

Nov. 22—A Mt. Pleasant man was behind bars after state police said he jumped from a New Stanton hotel window and ran from troopers last week, according to a news release.

Marc Allen Hernley, 36, was being held on $50,000 bail at the Westmoreland County Prison.

Troopers said they spotted a vehicle belonging to Hernley, who had a warrant for his arrest on drug offenses, on Friday in the parking lot of a New Stanton hotel. They found Hernley in a hotel room and he fled out the window, according to a news release from police.

A trooper followed him out the window and chased him about 75 yards before apprehending Hernley. He reportedly was found to be in possession of two guns. Police said they found drug-related items on Hernley and in the hotel room.

Hernley is charged with weapons violations, receiving stolen property, flight to avoid apprehension and related offenses. He did not have an attorney listed in online court records. A Dec. 6 preliminary hearing is set.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta by email at rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .