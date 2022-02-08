A man jumped from window as officers moved in on his Topeka hotel room; deputy later fatally shot him

Authorities investigated at the scene Sunday after a Shawnee County Sheriff's officer fatally shot 38-year-old Jason D. Ickler in the parking lot of a hotel in the 1200 block of S.W. Wanamaker Road.

A fugitive jumped from a window about 7:30 a.m. Sunday as uniformed Shawnee County Sheriff's deputies converged on the room where he'd been staying in a hotel in the 1200 block of S.W. Wanamaker Road, said Sheriff Brian C. Hill.

A deputy saw the man, 38-year-old Jason D. Ickler, get behind the wheel of a car in the parking lot, Hill said Monday.

"When the deputy approached the vehicle, the suspect engaged the vehicle and accelerated towards the deputy," he said. "The deputy then discharged his duty weapon while trying to avoid being struck by the vehicle."

Ickler was pronounced deceased at the scene, Hill said. The deputy's name hasn't been made public.

The Northeast Kansas Sheriff’s Officer-Involved Critical Incident Investigation Team was continuing Monday to investigate, and planned to forward its findings to the Shawnee County District Attorney's Office for review once that probe was complete, Hill said.

He said officers went to the hotel to try to locate and arrest Ickler, who was wanted in connection with reckless driving, interference with law enforcement and fleeing or attempting to elude police, each linked to an incident that occurred Friday in the area of S.W. 29th and Topeka Boulevard.

Items suspected to be methamphetamine and illegal drug paraphernalia were seized from Ickler's car after he was shot, Hill said.

He said Icklerhad also been wanted on:

• An outstanding warrant from Barton County in central Kansas charging him with burglary, possessing stolen property, possessing a narcotic drug, interfering with law enforcement and fleeing or attempt to elude police.

• An outstanding Johnson County warrant charging him with forgery, identity theft, tampering with electronic monitoring equipment and fleeing or attempt to elude police.

• And an outstanding Sedgwick County warrant charging him with possessing a narcotic drug, being a habitual traffic violator and fleeing or attempting to elude police.

Kansas Department of Corrections records show Ickler formerly spent time on community corrections supervision after being convicted:

• In Lyon County of one count each of felony drug possession and misdemeanor drug possession, both committed in 2008.

• In Russell County in north-central Kansas of obstructing the legal process or official duty, committed in 2006.

• In Douglas County of battery against a law enforcement officer and obstructing the legal process or official duty, committed in 2005, and fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, committed in 2006.

• And in Finney County in southwest Kansas of attempted burglary and obstructing the legal process or official duty, both committed in 2002.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Man allegedly accelerated at officer who shot him to death in Topeka