Man jumps from 4th floor of DeKalb County building to evade arrest, police say

A man was taken to the hospital after police say he jumped from the fourth floor of a parking lot to escape arrest Thursday night.

Dunwoody Police told Channel 2 Action News officers responded to reports of a domestic dispute on Perimeter Center East.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Information regarding what the dispute was about was not released.

When officers arrived, one of the men involved gave officers a fake name and had a fake ID, according to authorities.

TRENDING STORIES:

Officials said once the officers learned the man’s real identity and saw that he had several active warrants, they attempted to arrest him.

After the officers tried to arrest him, the man jumped off the fourth-floor parking deck they were on and caught himself on a railing, authorities said.

Officers said they tried to pull the man up, but he let go and fell to the ground.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Authorities confirmed that the man did not appear to be hurt from the fall but was taken to the hospital to be sure. After that, he will be taken to DeKalb County Jail.

No officers were injured in the chase.

The identity of the man and his charges have not been released.

IN OTHER NEWS: