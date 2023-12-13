Man jumps on desks in Indian parliamentary session

STORY: Footage from local broadcaster Sansad TV showed a man wearing a black jacket jump from the visitors' area into the lawmakers' seating area, climbing over tables of lawmakers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not in parliament at the time.

Two suspects were taken into custody following the security breach, local media cited police as saying.

More than a dozen people, including five gunmen were killed in an attack on India's parliament complex in 2001, which New Delhi blames on Pakistan-based militants.