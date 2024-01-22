Man jumps from James River Bridge to avoid arrest, police say

Virginia State Police say a man jumped from the James River Bridge to avoid being arrested Monday morning.

A spokesperson for state police said 29-year-old Kelly Golden, of Suffolk, was “recklessly” driving a black sedan and hit another vehicle just before 9 a.m. Two other vehicles were also damaged as a result of the crash. Golden was wanted for a felony probation violation. Police say he saw state police and jumped off the south side of the bridge into the James River to avoid apprehension.

Authorities say Golden drifted north on the river until a civilian vessel was able to pull him out of the water to safety. He was taken to the hospital.

State police will investigate the crash, and Newport News police are standing by to arrest Golden when he is released.

