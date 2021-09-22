Man jumps from NYC building, killing himself and another man below
A man jumped from a New York apartment building, killing himself and another man he hit on the ground, police said.
The apparent suicide incident occurred at the Cromwell Towers on Locust Hill Avenue in Yonkers, the Yonkers Police Department said on Monday. A "distraught" 25-year-old man jumped from the building, hitting a 61-year-old man standing on the roof of the parking garage below, according to a statement from the department.
Investigators are interviewing family members and witnesses and reviewing surveillance video of the area, according to the statement. The identities of the men have not been released.
"The incident appears to be a tragic situation and the investigation is on-going," the statement said. "The City of Yonkers and the Yonkers Police Department offers its sincere condolences to the families of both men."
Yonkers Police investigate apparent suicide incident with two victims#YonkersPD @CityofYonkers pic.twitter.com/JvIamdJh75
— Yonkers Police HQ (@YonkersPD) September 20, 2021
