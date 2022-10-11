Man jumps over counter, steals box of lottery tickets in East Memphis convenience store, police say

Memphis Police is asking the public’s help for information on a lottery ticket thief.

On Oct. 7 at approximately 8:40 AM, MPD responded to a shoplifting call at a Mapco Express on Kirby Parkway.

A man walked into the business and jumped across the counter, police said.

Police also said that the man grabbed a box of lottery tickets, jumped over the counter, and ran out of the store.

The number of tickets taken is unknown at this time.

The suspect is a man, 24-30 years of age, dark complexion, short hair, and wearing a white t-shirt and jeans.

Contact Sgt. M. Chapman with any tips or information on the incident at Appling Farms G.I.B. 901-636-4464

